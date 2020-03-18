CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

CORONAVIRUS: Ohio to Close All But Five BMV Locations

BMV Wait Times

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine continues to take action when it comes to fighting off and slowing down the coronavirus disease.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

On Wednesday, DeWine announced that he has issued an order to close 181 of the state’s BMV locations. Five BMV locations, which are essential to issuing and renewing commercial drivers’ licenses, will remain open.

In addition, the driver examination stations will shut down, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been instructed not to write up tickets those with “expired licenses.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of the Portland Press Herald and Getty Images

Ohio Primary: Governor DeWine To File Lawsuit To Delay In-Person Voting To June 2nd
Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus
6 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Ohio

Videos
Latest
7 items
How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty…
 48 mins ago
03.18.20
10 items
Zhuri James’ YouTube Channel Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 3 hours ago
03.18.20
Issa Rae Is A Style Queen On The…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 5 hours ago
03.18.20
Exclusives
Close