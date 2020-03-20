Today on The Bijou Star Files: LeToya Luckett, Gov. Check, COVID-19 Updates [VIDEO]

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 20, 2020: See video and stories below

Governor Gavin Newsom Orders All Californians To Stay at Home [VIDEO]

The city of Los Angeles was going to follow suit with other California residents in the counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda that have been ordered to shelter in place . However Governor Gavin Newsom said enough is enough the entire state of California will stay home.

Direct Payments to Many Americans Would Be Means-Tested Based on Their Income Under Senate GOP Plan

The plan unveiled Thursday night by Senate Republicans to send direct cash payment to help Americans hurt by the coronavirus pandemic would send checks of up to $1,200 per person in a one-time payment — and payments would be based on income.

LeBron James Shows Things Are Getting Real During Self-Quarantine—As He & His Wife Savannah Are Both Having Hair Issues

Just A Kid from Akron LeBron James recently posted a video on social media showing both himself and his wife Savannah, going through the struggle of not being able to get their hair done. Read More

Miami Requested Social Distancing To Stop Coronavirus Spread, However Folks Are Still Kickn It!?

People out on spring break are doing the most, not only are they frequenting the beaches—but they are also hitting up any establishment that’s still open, regardless of how limited the hours and dine-in seating is. Their goal is to party as much as they can without thinking about the highly contagious virus that has taken over the world. Read More

Burger King Offers Free Kids Meals To Help Families

Burger King is making sure that parents don’t have to worry about feeding their kids that at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burger King is offering meals available through mobile and online orders. Read More

Groceries may be lean… but some people can make a meal out of anything. What is your put-together meal? See video below

