CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kenny Lattimore To Perform Monday Afternoon While You Work From Home

#UnsungLiveAtHome

Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Many entertainers have used social media as a way to promote connectivity while the majority of the world can’t leave their homes. From a Debbie Allen hosted dance class to DJ D. Nice’s celebrity-filled Quarantine Party with others sure to follow.

TV One has teamed up with Kenny Lattimore and other artists to bring you Unsung Live: At Home, a series of performances and intimate conversations. Kenny Lattimore will perform his original music Monday, March 23rd at 4 PM EST. His latest album, Vulnerable, is available for download. To watch, follow TV One on Instagram and Facebook to receive notifications. The performance can only be viewed on Facebook and Instagram live streams. Be sure to set a reminder and share the feed. More artists will be announced.

RELATED: “I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed In Beautiful Ceremony

RELATED: AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund During COVID-19 School Closures

RELATED: We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer

Kenny Lattimore To Perform Monday Afternoon While You Work From Home  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
DJ D-Nice Lincoln Party
DJ D-Nice ‘Home School At Club Quarantine’ Was…
 1 hour ago
03.23.20
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
Rita Wilson’s Slay’s Naughty By Nature Hit In…
 2 hours ago
03.23.20
Is Your Local Store Running Out Of Tampons…
 3 hours ago
03.23.20
Boss Up: Suri’s Growth Essentials Founder Tysha White…
 4 hours ago
03.23.20
Exclusives
Close