Report: The 2020 Olympic Games To Be Postponed

Olympic Rings - Queens Elizabeth Park

Source: Adam Davy – PA Images / Getty

According to reports, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed, likely to 2021.  IOC member Dick Pound told USA Today the decision in a phone interview saying “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

No official word from the IOC has been given but it has widely been expected the games would be postponed. Canada and Australia announced that they would not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics due to concerns around the CoronaVirus Pandemic.

Pound, who is Canadian, expects the IOC to lay out the next steps coming very soon.

SOURCE | USA Today

Report: The 2020 Olympic Games To Be Postponed  was originally published on theteam980.com

