The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: His Past Secret?

When you meet someone you go through stages in a course of a relationship however in the course of getting to know someone when is it too soon to have sex and more importantly to know about their past relationships? What if they refuse to tell your their past? Is it time to become their past as well?

A young lady is having an issue with her man giving her details about his ex-wife and his relationship so she reached to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to get advice on whether she is wanting to know too much too soon or should she be running for the hills.

Check out what Sam Sylk and Bijou Star had to say about it below.

Dear Sam

I’ve been dating this guy for about 3 months. And we have great conversation about everything except when I ask him about why he divorced his ex-wife. They don’t really have any communication except about their 2 year daughter. All I know is they were together for 3 years. He refuses to tell me what happened as a matter of fact he doesn’t like to talk about his past relationships at all and tells me they don’t have anything to do with me. But I beg to differ. I feel that I need to know about his past to see what I’m getting myself into. He feels his past is his past. I recently asked his sister about his past and she shut me down, but then she told me I asked her. He got mad at me and said I need to stay in my lane I’m being too nosey about his past, and if I really want to be with him I should focus on the future. But in order to get to the future don’t I have a right to know about his past? Is this a red flag that something horrible happened and I should bow out before history repeats it’s self whatever his past is?

