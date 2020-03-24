CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Is Odell Beckham Jr. Is Dating A Black Woman? [VIDEO]

Popular actress, Drew Sidora files a million-dollar lawsuit due to getting hurt while on the set of ‘Set It Off’ play.

In other news, is Odell Beckham dating a black woman?  Gary’s Tea says that OBJ only dates Latina and white women and this is the first possible black girlfriend.

What do you think about these stories?

