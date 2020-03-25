Today on The Bijou Star Files: Kevin Hart, LeBron Jame & Stimulus Coming

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 25, 2020: See video and stories below

Good News: Kevin Hart and Eniko Are Expecting Their 2nd Baby!!

God is showing blessings in the storm, as blessed news was shared via social media that Kevin Hart and his Eniko are expecting their 4th child, second of theirs together. Read More

Antonio Brown Claims His Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss Is Pregnant Again!

Former NFL player Antonio Brown and his baby mama Chelsie Kyriss have definitely been on a roller coaster ride throughout the past few months, he asked her to marry him a little while back now he say’s she’s pregnant!? Read More

The Bill Passed, The Stimulus is coming….But

Lawmakers struck a $2 trillion stimulus deal early Wednesday that includes sending checks directly to individuals amid the coronavirus crisis, but it will likely take until at least May. Read More

LEBRON JAMES ACCUSED OF JACKING A PIC OF HIMSELF FOR FB LIKES !?

An NBA photographer is claiming LeBron James stole his picture (of himself) and posted it on Facebook without his permission and now dude wants to be paid for likes that King James stole!? Read More

Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales is the latest name to test positive with CoronaVirus COVID-19. Read More

