CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Is Drake Lying About His Coronavirus Status? [VIDEO]

Oh lord.  Oprah has put Stedman Graham in the guest house after traveling recently.  She says she is practicing social distancing, and he is not getting in the bed with her

Speaking of social distancing, Tory Lanez says that Drake is lying about his coronavirus status and hiding it from his friends.

While Drake may be hiding his status,  Slim Thug shared his stating that even after social distancing, it’s tested positive.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Is Drake Lying About His Coronavirus Status? [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Lake Erie, Cleveland, Ohio, America
2020 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony in Cleveland Gets…
 1 hour ago
03.25.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 5 hours ago
03.25.20
Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I…
 6 hours ago
03.25.20
10 itemsTyler Perry at the induction ceremony fo...
Tyler Perry Is Uplifting Us With #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge
 7 hours ago
03.25.20
Exclusives
Close