Gary’s Tea: Jussie Smollett Drops New Song, Tyler Perry’s New Wigs, & More [VIDEO]

In today’s tea, Kanye West plans to add an interesting touch to his Wyoming mansion.

Actor Jussie Smollett reemerges from his personal quarantine onto social media with a new song to help fans during this time.

Also, Tyler Perry listened to fans who dragged him for the wigs in his latest movie, A Fall From Grace.  He says the wig stylists are new and they’re getting it together.

 

