D.L. Hughley Says Stimulus Money Would Have Been Better Spent Here…

D.L. does not believe that he knows more than anyone else, but what he does know is that the leaders of the country agreed to spend $2 trillion to keep the economy going. He also knows that that amount of money has never been spent before in the history of the country. So, he says anyone who thinks this is a hoax is wrong. However, he believes that money could have been better spent on supplies to save lives. He says we could have spent $50 billion on being prepared. We are reacting to the situation instead we should have been proactive.

