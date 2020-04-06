CLOSE
Contests
HomeContests

Submit Now: Mom’s Unforgettable Moments 2020

 

Mother's Day 2019

In these unprecedented times, we are facing, a hug from a loving and comforting mother can take our mind off of the world’s problems. Tell us about what your Mother is doing to help you and your family get through these unforgettable times. Submit a photo of you and your mother below and a short description of  200 words or less on why she is so unforgettable.  The top three submissions will move on to our second round which is our video submission round. The family with the best story will win a Samsung 65 Inch TV! and be featured as the Unforgettable Mother of 2020!

 

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Porsha Invites Women To Break The Stigma Of…
 2 hours ago
04.06.20
10 items
“Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll” Singer Vaughan Mason Dead…
 2 days ago
04.04.20
15 items
The “Wig, Braids, Natural Hair” Challenge Is The…
 2 days ago
04.03.20
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Oprah Winfrey Is Stepping Up Donating 10 Mil…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Exclusives
Close