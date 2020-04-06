Submit Now: Mom’s Unforgettable Moments 2020

In these unprecedented times, we are facing, a hug from a loving and comforting mother can take our mind off of the world’s problems. Tell us about what your Mother is doing to help you and your family get through these unforgettable times. Submit a photo of you and your mother below and a short description of 200 words or less on why she is so unforgettable. The top three submissions will move on to our second round which is our video submission round. The family with the best story will win a Samsung 65 Inch TV! and be featured as the Unforgettable Mother of 2020!
