CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

CNN Chris Cuomo Goes Live After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Democratic Presidential Candidates Participate In Town Hall Meeting In Iowa

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

The breaking news of this evening is that is being reported that New York native, CNN journalist, 49 year old, Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chris Cuomo went LIVE to speak his own truth about his now own personal battle with the Coronavirus.

“I tested positive. Scary, yes, as you might imagine. But better me than you.”  “My concern is what I may have put on my family…that is hurting me way worse than any virus can do”

Chris Cuomo while in quarantine conducted his show via LIVE video all though looks weary is say’s he’s fine however he is more worried about whether or not he has made his family members sick.  Chris Cuomo’s message was simply to still inform us as to what is going on with the COVID-19 pandemic but more importantly he wants American’s to know that we are definitely in this together and he wants to encourage us all to fight the battle against COVID-19.

Take a listen to Chris Cuomo in his own words speak about testing positive for COVID-19 in the video below.

 

Chris Cuomo , cnn , Coronavirus , COVID-19 , journalist

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
B. Simone Is Giving Us Natural Body Realness…
 1 hour ago
04.01.20
12 items
Oh No! Sephora Lays Off Portion Of Its…
 4 hours ago
04.01.20
Former Love And Hip Hop Star Shares Coronavirus…
 5 hours ago
04.01.20
Los Angeles Abandon - Covid-19 Image 15
L.A. Block Party Broke Up Amid COVID-19 Pandemic…
 7 hours ago
04.01.20
Exclusives
Close