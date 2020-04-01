The Bijou Star Files: Chrissy Teigen’s Implants, Empire Cut Short, COVID-19

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 1, 2020: See video and stories below

Empire’s Final Season Cut Short By Coronavirus Pandemic

Empire‘s sixth and final season will end sooner than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Delaying Breast Implant Surgery Due to Coronavirus

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her breast augmentation surgery on their 10th anniversary, revealing she would have had them removed if not for coronavirus quarantine. Read More

“I really want them OUT,” “Quarantine would have been perfect time but apparently it’s not ‘ESSENTIAL’ smh.”

NYC Governor Andrew Cuomo Speaks On His Brother Chris’s Coronavirus Diagnosis—

“He’s My Best Friend…He’ll Be Fine”, CNN journalist Chris Cuomo, who has been reporting about the virus since the beginning, recently announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Read More

Armed Police Break-Up One-Year-Old’s Birthday Party in LA Amid Coronavirus Order [Video]

If you are celebrating your birthday in March 2020 it has been a little ruff with social distancing. In Los Angeles, CA were they are under a stay at home order in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic people seem to be struggling with social distancing as it has been reported that police had to bust up a birthday block party celebration, for a little girl. Read More

No Coronavirus Break for Consumer Credit Scores

Credit industry persuaded Congress it would protect people who miss payments due to virus, however that may not protect your credit score…Read More

Man Opens Fire After Being Confronted for Coughing Without Covering Mouth

A man allegedly opened fire on a car and its occupant after an argument spun out of control when he was confronted for coughing without covering his mouth while walking in a parking lot. Read More

Scientists Say Coronavirus Death Rate Is Now Much Lower Than Previously Thought

according to new research conducted by scientists and published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases Medical Journal, the number of previously estimated deaths from coronavirus is much lower than initially thought…Read More

Kylie and Kris Jenner Are Using Kylie Cosmetics Factories to Produce Hand Sanitizer for First Responders and Hospitals

Kylie and Kris Jenner are doing more than just donating millions to help fight the coronavirus. Read More

Ohioans face issues applying for unemployment

Lt. Gov. Husted acknowledged the problem, and said the state has increased the capacity of its unemployment website is now 20 times larger. Read More

Eminem Says He’s ‘Proud’ of Daughter Hailie For Not Having Babies

“It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have.” Read More

TAMPA MEGACHURCH PASTOR DEFIANT AFTER ARREST And Blames Media

Tampa-area minister is Rodney Howard-Browne, and he took to his own podcast/telecast shortly after being released Monday night to explain why he did what he did . Read More

VANESSA BRYANT CELEBRATES RELEASE OF KOBE’S NEW BOOK… ‘The Wizenard Series’

The next installment of Kobe Bryant’s best-selling book series is here … and Vanessa is paying tribute to her husband’s work on the bittersweet day. Read More

