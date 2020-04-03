CLOSE
Police Officer Screaming At Kids To Stay Home [Video]

Officer tell people stay self quarantined

Whether this police officer is serious or not his message was heard loud and clear. The officer is done being nice regarding the stay at home movement due to many people still not listening.

In result of that people are still spreading the virus rapidly due to them not even knowing they have it. The video shows how serious this epidemic is and the officer is just about done and is ready for everyone to not only hear him but to feel his words.

Check the full video below!

 

