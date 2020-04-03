The Bijou Star Files: Janet Jackson Has A COVID-19 Message For You Plus…

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 3, 2020: See video and stories below

Navy fires captain of aircraft carrier over leak of letter to leadership

The captain of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has been relieved of duty for exercising “poor judgment” in not safeguarding information in a letter to Navy leadership that was leaked to a newspaper. The letter requested that most of the ship’s crew of 5,000 be taken off the ship to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Read More

Philippine President Orders Authorities To Shoot Coronavirus Lockdown Violaters

Countries and citizens around the world are all navigating how to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, and how to avoid spreading the virus. The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, has ordered his military and police forces to shoot anyone who defies the lockdown rules. Read More

Judge Finds Tekashi 69 Does Not Pose A Danger To Community–Will Serve Rest Of Sentence On House Arrest

Tekashi 69 was released from jail earlier today after the judge in his case approved his request for a compassionate release in regard to the coronavirus. Read More

McDonald’s Begins Implementing New Coronavirus Safety Measures For Employees–Plans To Take Workers’ Temperatures At The Start Of Each Shift

McDonald’s new safety measures are aimed at ensuring employees are in good health at the start of each shift. The chain has just announced that upon starting a shift, employees will be asked a series of questions associated with COVID-19. Read More

Ari Lennox Has An Uplifting Message For Black Women & Talks About The Advantages Of Wearing Wigs Following Snoop Dogg’s Comment About Her Hair

Ari then went on Instagram Live again to deny a claim she had backed Snoop earlier this year. She asked those who made that claim to show her the video, then she went on to say that they couldn’t because the video doesn’t exist. Read More

Man with Coronavirus Spits in Passenger’s Face Before Dropping Dead

A man infected with the coronavirus spit in another man’s face as they waited to board a train in Thailand. Not long after, the infected man dropped dead. Read More

Italian Medic Strangled by Boyfriend Who Thought She Gave Him Coronavirus: Reports

An Italian medic was strangled to death by her boyfriend because he thought she gave him coronavirus, police have claimed. The dead woman and her alleged killer both tested negative. Read More

Janet Jackson Has One Major Reason We Should All Stay at Home Right Now

Janet Jackson is sharing one good reason for us ALL to do our part to make this pandemic end faster. “Can y’all just stay inside?,” “I got sh*t to do in June.” Read More

Jeff Bezos Is Donating $100 Million to Feeding America

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is using his wealth to help feed those in need. He’s donating $100 million to the non-profit group Feeding America to help replenish its national network of food banks and pantries. Read More

US expected to recommend masks for Americans in coronavirus hotspots

Vice President Mike Pence hinted at the new guidance during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing. Read More

DISNEY ANNUAL PASS HOLDERS GET RELIEF… Refunds On the Way!!!

Disney is making its most loyal fans happy by pausing payments for annual pass holders and refunding monthly payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

FDA authorizes first coronavirus blood test, a key step for showing immunity and testing for vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first test for coronavirus that measures antibodies in the blood. Such tests could identify people who have recovered from COVID-19, a key for knowing who’s immune and for developing a vaccine. Read More

Kelly Is Still Attempting To Be Set Free; Claims He Can’t Mount Defense From Jail

Kelly is yet again attempting to be freed from jail as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. Read More

“RHOA” Star Kenya Moore Says She Wasn’t “Allowed” To Speak To Marc Daly’s Parents During Their Marriage: “I’m Not Allowed To Speak To His Mother Or Father”

If you been keeping up with The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season, the show has now actual caught up with the reality that Kenya Moore and her husband/baby daddy Marc Daly are possibly going to be in the need of divorce assistance from Kenny Lattimore’s new bride Judge Faith Jenkins-Lattimore of Divorce Court. RHOA star Kenya Moore says she wasn’t “allowed” to speak to Marc Daly’s parents when they were married.⠀⠀Read More⠀

Megan Thee Stallion Clears Up Allegations That She Dissed Cardi B, JT Of City Girls Checks Twitter User Over Drama

Stans and fans are seemingly trying to start a beef between Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, and Thee Hottie ain’t having it. Read More

Uber Now Refusing To Pay Drivers Sick Pay Despite Promising To Do So For Coronavirus Related Illness

Uber is facing backlash after promising sick pay to drivers with Coronavirus related illnesses and now seemingly reneging on that decision.⠀ Read More⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Nick Cannon Drops The Trailer For Dr. Sebi Documentary

Nick Cannon dropped the trailer for his highly-anticipated documentary, “Strong Enemies: The Untold Case of Dr. Sebi,” on the first anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s death. Read More

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Advises Citizens To Always Wear Face Coverings When Going Outside

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says residents should wear non-medical face coverings when going outside. Read More

Serena Williams Is ‘Shooked’ After Wimbledon Cancels Championship For 1st Time Since 1942

The Wimbledon championship tournament has officially been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Wimbledon announced the monumental news after a two-day emergency meeting. It said on its website: Read More

Ex Reality Star Deelishis Says Fiancée Raymond Santana Constantly Wants Sex: He Says If I Ain’t Caught The Coco He Would Still Smash

Raymond Santana, one of the Exonerated Five, and Deelishis, are sharing the intimate details of their relationship. Read More

