FBI Remove Almost a Million N95 Masks Plus More From Hoarder [VIDEO]

While the world is at war with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the medical world are our soldiers, and in desperate need of protective gear to treat others that are sick and fighting for their lives. A time when we recognize that we are all in this together, we are one, the unfortunate reality is some are not together with us nor want to be one, they just want to be selfish.

So if you thought the wording of toilet paper was bad, this next piece is going to make you mad.

The FBI confiscated close to 1 million N95 respirator masks, gloves, gowns and other medical supplies after 43 year old, Baruch Feldheim, from Brooklyn, New York man was caught allegedly hoarding the equipment. He was allegedly caught after trying to price gouge a doctor.

Feldheim is also facing charges for coughing on FBI agents who confronted him.

