Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour: Pregnant and Dating A Different Man

Boy meets girl, girl gets pregnant but realizes that boy isn’t the one for her, now what?

A mother to be reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find out what the protocol is for finding a new love while being 5 months pregnant.

See what the dating while pregnant regulations say below.

Dear Sam,

I am 5 months pregnant and my unborn childs father has already ghosted me. With that being said, I met this guy that has been super cool to me, and as crazy as this may sound very supportive. Everything has been strictly platonic but he told me the other day that he wants to be in a relationship with me and he would like to help me raise my child. He wants to be the one to sign the birth certificate the whole nine yards. He said he is not interested in being physical with me until I’m ready. He has filled a void, because I have been lonely but my sister thinks that what he is proposing is creepy as hell and that I need to wait to see if the baby daddy comes around. Am I wrong for entertaining have this relationship with the new guy? Or should I wait for my child’s father to come around?

(BTW: you can listen live to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK, Reality Hour, at 1:00 pm Monday through Friday at http://www.wzakcleveland.com)