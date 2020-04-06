CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains How To Make Your Own Mask [VIDEO]

Dr. MJ Collier discusses the protocol of wearing a mask as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  He explains which materials are best when creating masks and how to actually wear and protect them.

It is now recommended that we wear eyewear when going out.  He says that this week is the peak of the virus so it is advised that we stay home and stay alone.

 

