CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Toni Braxton Premieres Newest Single ‘”Do It” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Toni Braxton joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show this morning, premiering her newest single “Do It.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the interview up top, she discusses her extra precautions during quarantine to ensure safety for herself and the family. She shared that while spending more time with her sons, she’s teaching them how to make homemade macaroni and cheese. Toni also shares why “Do It’ is not a Rated R song and how to focus on your heart during the quarantine.

Here’s a snippet of the song, in case you missed it:

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Toni Braxton Premieres Newest Single ‘”Do It” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Why We Love The Androgynous Black Lesbian Version…
 9 hours ago
04.06.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 9 hours ago
04.06.20
9 items
9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight…
 9 hours ago
04.06.20
17 itemsMBK's R&B Live Featuring Chico and El DeBarge - November 10, 2003
Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered…
 12 hours ago
04.06.20
Exclusives
Close