The Bijou Star Files: LBJ Baby Girl Is A Star, Rihanna Personal Fight With COVID-109

Protesters try to disrupt Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily coronavirus briefing

“O-H-I-O! Acton’s got to go!” chanted a group of roughly 70 protesters who demonstrated outside the Statehouse before and during the briefing — most while still following social-distancing rules. Read More

Experimental coronavirus treatment using plasma from survivors approved for Ohio use

Ohio hospitals could soon begin offering an experimental treatment using plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat patients fighting the disease, after researchers in Cincinnati got federal approval this week for a protocol for the treatment. Read More

Looks Like Chris Brown Is Reminiscing Over His Ex Karrueche Tran While Quarantined

Could Chris Brown have caught the quarantine blues thinking about his ex-girlfriend? It sure looks that way. Read More

OnlyFans Reports A 75% Increase In New Accounts As People Look For Ways To Pay Their Bills During The Pandemic

Many businesses are still closed, people are finding new ways to get these bills paid during the pandemic. And while some are getting crafty and creating face masks, it looks like others are turning to selling whatever they can on OnlyFans. Read More

The Weeknd Responds The “Climax” Drama—Meanwhile Usher Throws A Little Bit More Shade At His Claims

The Internet is still going absolutely nuts following The Weeknd’s claims that Usher stole his style on his hit song “Climax.” Most fans quickly agreed that The Weeknd needed to pump his brakes and show some respect—well, he has finally responded and his comments likely won’t satisfy fans. Read More

The James Family’s Dance Video Has People Saying Zhuri Is Now The Most Famous Member Of Her Family

LeBron James might bring in the bread for his family but people on Twitter say that his 4-year-old daughter Zhuri James is the real star. The James family went viral. Read More

Toni Braxton Says That She And Birdman Will Be Getting Married This Year

It looks like another Braxton sister will be walking down the aisle very soon. Recently in an interview Toni Braxton was asked about her wedding to Birdman and Toni revealed that they have been going back and forth with it comes to their wedding date. They had a date set, however she dropped some other sister wedding bells news. Read More

In New Coronavirus Update Dr. Fauci Says Americans May Be Able To Take Summer Vacations & Hopeful That Schools Can Open For Fall

The coronavirus outbreak has completely changed practically everything regarding our daily lives—but based on a recent interview, we may be on our way back to normal sooner rather than later. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he believes that Americans will be able to take summer vacations and that fall school openings are definitely possible. Read More

Waffle House Sells Out Of Limited Edition Waffle Mix In 4 Hours—Plans To Restock

Waffle House surprised customers by dropping limited edition bags of its prized waffle mix so that they could make them in the comfort of their home since the country is still on coronavirus lockdown. Well, the product a hit online, as it sold out completely in just four hours—a clear sign that Americans have obviously been missing the legendary waffles. Read More

Is Anyone Surprised? Lee Daniels and Jussie Smollett Are No Longer on Speaking Terms

The relationship between Jussie Smollett and Lee Daniels has reportedly soured. Read More

YouTuber Sparks Outrage Torturing and Eating Animals Alive for Content

Korean YouTuber “Ssoyoung” has sparked outrage as critics have said she has taken her viral “ASMR mukbang” videos too far, claiming she tortures and abuses animals before eating them alive on her channel, which boasts 3.4 million subscribers. Read More

Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Was Concerned About Willow’s ‘Excessive Weed Smoking’ [Video]

The latest episode of Red Table Talk has arrived and this week the ladies are talking about how the coronavirus pandemic can influence addiction. Read More

Woman Put 400 Porn-Filled Easter Eggs in Town’s Mailboxes, Police Say

The 42-year-old told police she hatched the idea to let churches know they need to be more charitable. Easter got an X-rating after a Florida town found their mailboxes stuffed with porn-filled plastic eggs. Read More

TOMMY ‘TINY’ LISTER: HERE COMES DEEBO …With Your Weed Delivery!!!

Tommy “Tiny” Lister — best-known for playing Deebo in the “Friday” movies — is doing something Ice Cube would be proud of … delivering weed!!! Read More

LEBRON JAMES ROOKIE JERSEY HITS AUCTION BLOCK… Could Break $630k Record!!!

One of LeBron James’ very first game-worn NBA jerseys is hitting the auction block … and the piece of history could fetch more than $630k!!! Read More

RIHANNA TEAMS UP WITH TWITTER BOSS… $4.2 Mil To Aid Dom. Violence Victims

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey are joining forces to send millions to people in need of safety and protection they can’t get at home during the coronavirus lockdown. Read More

Rihanna’s Dad Talks Battling The Coronavirus: “I Thought I Was Going To Die To Be Honest”

Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty, 66, revealed in a new interview with The Sun, that he battled the coronavirus and, Rihanna immediately sprung into action and sent her father a ventilator to Barbados, for his fight to stay alive. Read More

