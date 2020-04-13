CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video]

President Obama Arrives In Air Force One At LAX

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Our forever President Barack Obama had some news that went over all of our heads years ago. One of Obama’s speeches during his term has raised to the surface as he talks about America needing to be prepared for a new virus.

LISTEN LIVE HERE

The speech from former President Obama was held on 2014 warning us that there will be another worldwide pandemic after years following America defeating the Swine Flu in 2009.  This video is mind-blowing..Obama really called this pandemic 6 years ago!

Related: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie, Dies After Battle With…
 11 hours ago
04.14.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 12 hours ago
04.13.20
Cynthia ‘Hair Chameleon’ Bailey Debuts New Blonde Do
 13 hours ago
04.13.20
20 items
So…Diddy Liked Draya’s Twerking But Not Lizzo’s? Interesting…
 15 hours ago
04.13.20
Exclusives
Close