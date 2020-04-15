CLOSE
African Americans Are Contracting and Dying From COVID-19

There is a dangerous myth/rumor that African Americans  can’t contract COVID-19.  Where and why this myth got started is unknown, but the hard core fact is that African Americans are contracting and dying from COVID-19 at an alarming rate.

Knowledge is key during the COVID-19 pandemic, although, we are all in this together, when the states break down the pandemic by race the numbers are significantly higher in deaths amongst African Americans.  The reason for higher death rates among African Americans is being linked to high blood pressure, diabetes as well as health care disparities.  Researchers are also looking into whether there is a genetic link that makes African Americans more susceptible to COVID-19.

We can go back and for with all the conspiracy theories for the coronavirus pandemic  all day, everyday, but the fact is in order to survive,(because that is what we are…survivors), we must be smart, educate ourselves and continue to practice social distancing.

