Shouts-out to a Cleveland based company that isn’t taking our front-line health care workers issues and concerns about their safety while they battle the Coronavirus pandemic laying down.

Naturepedic, a local company located in Chagrin Falls, is an organic mattress and bedding manufacturer, who changed production last month to design sustainable organic, nontoxic cotton face masks. They will produce 5,000 face masks a day for consumers during this time of crisis. Read More