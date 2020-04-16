Prayers Up: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wife Now Diagnosed With COVID-19

CNN’s Chris Cuomo was diagnosed COVID-19 and he has been going the extra mile trying to report his progress in his personal fight with the pandemic as he is quarantined to the basement so that he wouldn’t infect his wife and 3 small children, unfortunately the odd’s were stacked against them as Chris Cuomo has reported that his wife, Christina, has now been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

When Chris Cuomo was diagnosed, the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, acted quickly and moved his mother out of the home and Chris was moved to the basement. Chris Cuomo’s prayers are now as he continues to recover are that his children aren’t infected and that he is well enough to care for his children before his wife gets worse.

Governor Cuomo, spoke realities to his brother as well as the public when he said, intense quarantine in a home is extremely hard, especially when those that are quarantined in hotels their food isn’t even taken away for 14 days for safely measures, so to quarantined in a home with your family although separated in the home is almost impossible.

The 49 year old CNN new commentator, Chris Cuomo and his wife Christina share 3 children together, Bella, 17, Mario, 14, and Carolina, 11

We will be keeping the Cuomo’s uplifted in our prayers as they are battling their health all the while trying to keep us informed.

