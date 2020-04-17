The Bijou Star Files: Where’s Your Stimulus? & Michelle Obama #CouchParty

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 17, 2020: See video and stories below

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio will begin to reopen after coronavirus May 1

Ohioans will have to live with the threat of coronavirus until a vaccine is developed, he said. But he must restart the economy to bring jobs back and decrease the chance of other health issues, such as drug abuse and homelessness. Read More

Michelle Obama To Launch Second #CouchParty To Encourage Voter Registration And Education

Michelle Obama is throwing a second “couch party” to reach and educate people about voting. Read More

Nurses suspended for refusing to treat coronavirus patients without N95 masks

Nurse Mike Gulick was meticulous about not bringing the novel coronavirus home to his wife and their 2-year-old daughter. But at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, Gulick and his colleagues worried that caring for infected patients without first being able to don an N95 respirator mask was risky. Read More

Millionaires receive $1.7m in coronavirus relief as most taxpayers get $1,200 payments thanks to hidden Republican loophole

As millions of Americans woke up to $1,200 checks in their bank accounts, some of the nation’s richest taxpayers learned they were also about to receive some relief — about $1.7m each, to be exact. Read More

Kenyan Governor To Include Bottles Of Hennessy In Coronavirus Care Package

Nairobi, Kenya’s governor proposed an interesting coronavirus plan that he felt could be beneficial to the needy. During a press conference Tuesday, Governor Mike Sonko revealed that along with the food packages being distributed to poor families in the community, he’d also be including “small bottles of Hennessy.” Read More

University Hospitals study drug that could prevent spread of coronavirus, test healthcare workers for antibodies

As part of a clinical trial of a mouthspray that could prevent the transmission of coronavirus, healthcare workers at University Hospitals will be tested for antibodies that indicate immunity to the virus. Read More

Beyoncé Makes A Surprise Appearance For ‘Disney Family Singalong’

Thursday night Disney aired their “Disney Family Singalong” special on ABC as viewers at home had the chance to sing some classic Disney tunes along with some of their favorite stars. Some of the stars that participated in the special included, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, and Beyoncé Read More

Donald Trump’s Former Attorney Michael Cohen To Be Released From Prison Early Due To The Coronavirus Pandemic

During this time, many high-profile inmates are requesting to be released from prison early as the coronavirus continues to spread, and as the virus also makes its way inside different jails and prisons amongst inmates and corrections officers. The latest inmate that has been granted an early release is Michael Cohen, the former attorney to Donald Trump. Read More

Kirk & Rasheeda Frost Respond To Tweets Alleging She Is His Adopted Daughter & They Got Married When She Was A Minor

LHHATL’s Kirk and Rasheeda Frost and the story of their marriage and family has been heard many, many times. This time, however, the two felt the need to address how they came to wed after a viral tweet made some interesting allegations. Read More

Since people wanna talk here u go! pic.twitter.com/ZSWxW1gnoV — Kirk (@FROST117) April 16, 2020

Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell Is Challenging People To Donate Their Stimulus Money To Churches

Pastor Tony Spell, the controversial leader of the Life Tabernacle Church in Louisiana, is challenging people to donate their stimulus funds to churches with his #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge. Read More

Jeff Bezos Announces Amazon Is Developing Its Own Coronavirus Test For Its Employees

According to CNN, Amazon has started to develop a coronavirus test for its employees, which he says will also help restart the economy. Read More

Dr. Oz Dragged for Suggesting Reopening Schools Will ‘Only’ Kill 2 Percent

Dr. Oz was under fire on Thursday after suggesting reopening schools is worth the possible deaths of students and staff. Read More

MUSIC FESTIVALS AREN’T COVERED BY PANDEMIC INSURANCE

Pandemic insurance will likely be a top priority for music festivals, concerts and all other major events once the coronavirus subsides … but it’s going to be a while before coverage is even possible. Read More

DATING/SEX APPS BUZZING WITH ACTIVITY

There are serious, even deadly warning signs of a resurgence of coronavirus after we re-emerge from self-quarantine because there’s been A LOT of activity on dating/sex apps. Read More

KELLY Desperate For Jail Release

Kelly’s first attempt to get out of jail due to coronavirus fears didn’t work, but he’s going back to the well — claiming his medical crisis is even worse now, and insisting he won’t skip town. Read More

Some Stimulus Checks Have Turned Up In The Wrong Bank Accounts, IRS Says It Will “Make Sure” People “Get Their Money”

If it isn’t one thing, it’s another. On Wednesday, the majority of the country was supposed to receive their government-issued stimulus checks, a response to the lack of employment and business closures amid the coronavirus. But some were saddened to learn that their money was given to someone else. Read More

Michael Jordan Forewarns “You’re Going To Think That I’m A Horrible Guy” In Upcoming Documentary ‘The Last Dance’

Basketball fans have been gearing up to watch The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on NBA legend Michael Jordan set to air on April 19. However, Jordan is worried that the documentary will paint him in a bad light. Read More

‘American Idol’ To Air Remote Live Shows; Contestants To Perform From Their Homes

ABC has found a creative way to keep their hit show, American Idol, on our TV screens. According to Hollywood Reporter, starting April 26, the network will begin filming live shows from the homes of host Ryan Seacrest and judges- Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. ⠀Read More

U.S. Unemployment Claims Top 20 Million In Four Weeks

Nearly 5 million more people filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, and now, a total of 22 million people are jobless, and a once-booming economy is now on the brink of a crisis. Read More

