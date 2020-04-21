The Bijou Star Files: Flotus Showed Up Where, MJ’s Shocking Revelations Plus

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 21, 2020: See video and stories below

Gov. Mike DeWine announces that Ohio schools will remain closed through academic calendar

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday that the state’s K-12 schools will remain closed through the remainder of the current school year. Read More

Babyface & Teddy Riley Finally Give Us The Battle We’ve Been Waiting For!

It seems like it has been a long time coming, but tonight Babyface and Teddy Riley faced off in a rematch and gave us the battle we’ve all been waiting on. Both legends pulled out all of their classics to prove why they are the legends we know and love today. AND our First Lady, FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, was even in the virtual building to rock out with us. Read More

Timbaland Files Trademark For “Verzuz” TV

After witnessing massive global engagement among music fans, the creators of Verzuz (the ones who gave us Teddy Vs. Babyface) – super-producers, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland – are ready to take the brand to the next level. Timbaland has filed an official trademark for Verzuz TV, hinting that the battles could be televised in the future. Read More

Schools across Northeast Ohio light up their stadiums in honor of the Class of 2020

On Monday, schools across the area and throughout the state of Ohio shined a light on the class of 2020, despite the fact that those students will not be coming back to the classrooms this academic year. The lights were on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. Read More

Rumor Has it Future Has Been Cheating on Lori Harvey with Instagram Model Myesha Boulton

According to an unverified rumor, things got a little too hot and heavy between Future and Lori’s good friend, Instagram model Myesha Boulton, during a trip to Jamaica a few months ago and now Future and Lori are going through it. Read More

Michael Jordan Confirms Cocaine-Fueled Bulls Party Decades After ‘Traveling Cocaine Circus’ Allegations

In ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ documentary, Michael Jordan confirmed allegations of an incident that took place during his 1984-85 rookie year Jordan he admits he caught his Chicago Bulls teammates having a party with coocaine, weed and women out in Peoria, Ill. Read More

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Is Allowing Some Businesses Including Hair Salons And Barbershops To Reopen This Week

Governor Brian Kemp is also allowing some restaurants and theaters to reopen with strict social distancing guidelines. Read More

Lizzo Posts Sexy Video Celebrating Body Positivity—“Self-Hatred Was Starting To Creep Up On Me”

Lizzo recently posted a video of herself wearing lingerie with a very powerful message attached, one that she hopes can help those who are struggling with their self-image during the quarantine. Read More

Idris Elba Thinks We Should Quarantine For A Week Every Year To Remember The Pandemic

Actor Idris Elba’s time spent quarantined after contracting the coronavirus has given him a new outlook on the pandemic. Our favorite villain from ‘The Wire’ suggested that people quarantine themselves for a week every year to remember the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

PASTOR TONY SPELL ARREST WARRANT FOR ASSAULT ISSUED

Pastor Tony Spell is officially a wanted man — cops have a warrant to arrest him for allegedly backing up a church bus toward a demonstrator. Read More

ROGER GOODELL: BOO ME AT THE DRAFT… It’s For Charity!!!

The NFL, though, partnered with its beer sponsor Monday to make sure the tradition stays alive … with Bud Light announcing it will donate $1 every time the #BooTheCommish hashtag is used on social media this week! Read More

TICKETMASTER, LIVE NATION: Sued for Refund Policy

Derek Hansen filed the class action suit claiming Ticketmaster, which is a division of Live Nation, had a policy stating customers get a refund on ticket purchases “if your event is postponed, rescheduled or canceled.” Read More

Tammy Rivera Gets Graphic About Sex w/ Waka Flocka Flame: If I Give Him Fellatio He Has A Great Day, But He Won’t Give Me A Threesome!

Atlanta power couple, Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera, know how to keep it spicy on and off-camera! Tammy Rivera admitted that fans would be surprised at who is the more conservative partner in their relationship. Read More

Carl Crawford Lashes Out At Megan Thee Stallion’s Manager T Farris: He Put Up A Front For 2 Years w/ MY Money!

1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford went off on his former friend in an Instagram post that he quickly deleted. Read More

