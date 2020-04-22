CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
CeeLo Green On New Song “Lead Me” and Who He Wants To Battle In VERZUZ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CeeLo Green joins the show singing as soon as he checked in.  He shares his quarantine life and the process of making music with his son.  Though he couldn’t make the Teddy Riley versus Babyface Instagram live on the second night, he mentions who he would want to battle.

If this battle actually goes down, it would be epic.

 

Exclusives
