Gary’s Tea: Eva Reads Nene Leakes AGAIN! [WATCH]

 

Babyface told a story about Michael Jackson wanting to date Halle Berry which caused social media to search for receipts.  Just let the King of Pop rest in peace!

In other news, Nene Leakes says that she’s a producer and controls who keeps their peach on Real Housewives of Atlanta.  Eva says that’s not true and has some words for her.

 

