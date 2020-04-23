Michelle Obama Is Reading Children Stories Live on Social Media !!

Michelle Obama Loves The Kids!!

Michelle Obama showing up for the virtual party, was one of the highlights of the Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface showdown live on IG Monday night. Our First Lady partied by night but by day ‘The’ FLOTUS’ lit up the faces of our future leaders that are stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic by reading them a story live from her quarantine library.

Welcome to Read Along Mondays with Michelle Obama!

Michelle Obama partnered up with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House to read children stories live to our kiddos every Monday at noon on Facebook and Youtube.

I'm thrilled to share some of my favorite children's books and give kids an opportunity to practice their reading (while giving families a much-needed break!). Join me, @PBSKIDS, and @penguinrandom for read-alongs on Mondays at 12pm ET on @PBSKIDS Facebook and YouTube! https://t.co/839isAWKSt — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 17, 2020

Take a listen to our prayer, future Vice President, and forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, read one of her favorite children’s books, “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler in the video below.