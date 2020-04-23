CLOSE
Michelle Obama Is Reading Children Stories Live on Social Media !!

 

Michelle Obama And Local Students Harvest Crops From White House Kitchen Garden

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Michelle Obama Loves The Kids!!

Michelle Obama showing up for the virtual party, was one of the highlights of the Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface showdown live on IG Monday night.  Our First Lady partied by night but by day ‘The’ FLOTUS’ lit up the faces of our future leaders that are stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic by reading them a story live from her quarantine library.

Welcome to Read Along Mondays with Michelle Obama!

Michelle Obama partnered up with PBS Kids and Penguin Random House to read children stories live to our kiddos every Monday at noon on Facebook and Youtube.

Take a listen to our prayer, future Vice President, and forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, read one of her favorite children’s books, “The Gruffalo” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler in the video below.

Barack And Michelle Obama Won An Oscar For Ohio Based Documentary!
Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

