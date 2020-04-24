The Bijou Star Files: Trump, Lysol and Playground Paula

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 24, 2020: See video and stories below

President Trump Suggests Using UV Light Or Injecting Disinfectant As Possible Treatment For Coronavirus Patients

For today’s daily briefing on the coronavirus, Donald Trump had some ideas about how to treat COVID-19 patients and let’s just say, it’s a real head scratcher. Trump suggested the possibility of an “injection” of disinfectant into a person infected with the virus as a coronavirus deterrent. Read More

Woman Arrested For Visiting A Playground That’s Closed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

A woman was arrested and charged with trespassing for visiting an Idaho playground that’s closed due to the coronavirus. Read More

Teairra Mari Hit With Lien Over 50 Cent $40K Lawsuit

Teairra Mari still hasn’t paid 50 Cent one red cent of the $30,000 plus judgment, and now the rapper has taken out a lien against the reality star. Read More

Spotify Enables Fans To Tip Artists Via Cash App & PayPal

Spotify is now allowing fans to leave artists donations via Cash App or PayPal.me with their new feature, Artist Fundraising Pick. This allows the artist to pin a specific destination on their profile where artists can determine where money should be sent. Read More

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Has Partnered With Jack Dorsey To Provide $6 Million In Funding To Organizations Providing Mental & Personal Wellness Services

Beyoncé and her BeyGOOD Foundation just announced their donation to organizations that are providing mental and personal wellness services. The donation is in partnership with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative. Read More

Drake’s Mattress Costs Almost $400,000

Drake gave us a sneak peak into his home in a recent Architectural Digest feature where they spotlighted his $100 million home. Drake’s whole house is customized to his luxurious taste, and so is his bed. Read More

There’s A New Trend On TikTok — Act Like You’re Having A Seizure

The trend was originally inspired by rapper Juice WRLD who later died from a seizure but TikTok stars are being criticized for participating in one of the video platform’s latest controversial trends. Read More

Jussie Smollett’s Malicious Prosecution Lawsuit Against City of Chicago Dismissed By Judge

A U.S. federal judge has dismissed Jussie Smollett’s lawsuit in which he accused the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution for concluding that his claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack was a hoax. Read More

RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais Recalls Exposing Husband’s Alleged Affair to His Coworkers

She sent a mass e-mail to his colleagues and their friends, saying he cheated with “some slut from Chicago.” Read More

VEGAS, BABY!!! NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR NIGHTLIFE …Despite Mayor’s Wishes

Tourists won’t have much to do on the Las Vegas Strip even if the Mayor gets her way … things are not looking good this year as far as Sin City nightlife is concerned. Read more

Woman Accused Of Pepper Spraying People Who Tried To Ride Elevator With Her At A D.C. Walmart

A woman who was very adamant about practicing social distancing is accused of using pepper spray on another woman who tried to ride an elevator with her in the parking garage of a Walmart in Washington, D.C. Read More

