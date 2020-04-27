Seems Like She’s Ready: Azriel Clary Is Going To Spill Her Own Tea [VIDEO]

Seems like she’s ready, Azriel Clary, after five years of being in a not so typical relationship with R&B singer R. Kelly, went live to say she is finally ready to tell it all.

Azriel Clary was the feistiest of Kelly’s last two leading ladies that were riding hard for him after he was arrested from the hail storm of Lifetime’s docu-series Surviving R Kelly.

After Robert Kelly was locked up Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage would attend court hearings while still living in Kelly’s household however it seemed that absence didn’t make Azriel’s heart grow fonder because after a few months she packed up her stuff, got into a physical altercation with Joycelyn and bounced.

Now it seems that Azriel Clary has had time to clear her head and reflect after leaving DADDY, and now she is ready to tell it all. Azriel Clary say’s she is going to tell every little thing in a series of YouTube videos.

Azriel say’s she’s telling it all to help with coping with the things she’s endured.

Take a look at what Azriel Clary has to say about her confessionals below.

