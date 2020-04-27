CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Cleveland Man Shot to Death by Nephew, Say’s He Didn’t Know Gun Was Loaded!?

Clevelnad Skyline

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

Sad news is being reported today as 25 year old, Emeir T. Ragland, of Cleveland was shot and killed at his birthday celebration by his nephew.  Emeir Ragland, who died while being rushed to the hospital, was shot and killed by his nephew (whose name and age are not being revealed at this time), was arrested and is being held in Cuyahoga County Jail.

Emeir Ragland’s nephew say’s that he was handling a gun that he didn’t realize was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

We will be keeping the family of Emeir Ragland uplifted in our prayers

Read More about this story here

Cleveland Mom Goes Viral For Her Creative Snacks For Kids!
21 photos
DJ Jazzy Jeff Speaks On His Recent COVID-19 Scare
2 photos
birthday , Cleveland , Emeir Ragland , Ohio , Shot By Nephew

Videos
Latest
7 items
Can We Talk About Sevyn Streeter’s Bangin’ A**…
 4 hours ago
04.27.20
People dancing at the Aquarians' birthday party
Chi-Town House Party Shelters In Hundreds !? [VIDEO]
 6 hours ago
04.27.20
Heroes In The Pandemic: Meet The Sista Behind…
 6 hours ago
04.27.20
shooting
Teenager Wouldn’t Shelter In, Stepfather Shoots & Kills…
 6 hours ago
04.27.20
Exclusives
Close