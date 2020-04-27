Cleveland Man Shot to Death by Nephew, Say’s He Didn’t Know Gun Was Loaded!?

Sad news is being reported today as 25 year old, Emeir T. Ragland, of Cleveland was shot and killed at his birthday celebration by his nephew. Emeir Ragland, who died while being rushed to the hospital, was shot and killed by his nephew (whose name and age are not being revealed at this time), was arrested and is being held in Cuyahoga County Jail.

Emeir Ragland’s nephew say’s that he was handling a gun that he didn’t realize was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

We will be keeping the family of Emeir Ragland uplifted in our prayers

