LOCAL NEWS: Anheuser Busch Providing 7,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer For Those in Need

Anheuser Busch is providing for Ohioans who are facing tough times right now.

The brewing company has donated “thousands of hand sanitizer bottles” that came right from its plant that is located in Columbus, Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that the company donated approximately 7,000 bottles of their own sanitizer.

It will be available to those in the state who need it the most.

