Local News: New technology Helps Track COVID-19

Could it be help is on the way to help Northeast Ohioan’s as well as others stay out of harms way?

A Northeast Ohio health department is using technology to find COVID-19 hotpots and help get testing to those neighborhoods.   The tool that has been designed by Chrysalis Partners, allows people in a specific county or city to check off their symptoms and underlying conditions.  The technology allows health care workers to decipher the difference between a cough from the coronavirus or a different illness via an uploaded recording from the person with the health concern.  Read More

