Hot Spot: Ms. Minnie of Little Women: Atlanta Dies From Hit-and-Run Accident [VIDEO]

Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross of Little Women: Atlanta has passed away from a hit-and-run accident in Atlanta.  She was a friend of the show and we are praying for her family, friends, and team.

Rapper, Boosie clearly has blessed and loyal fans.  After driving three hours to help Boosie with insulin, the fan who helped him won $10,000 from a scratch-off.

 

