CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

“Trolls World Tour” Made $100 Million in Digital Rentals

Trolls World Tour Went Straight to Digital Rentals and AMC Theaters is BIG MAD!!!!

Trolls the Experience

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

Movie theaters are nervous right now! Universal has changed the game and it may be at the expense of theaters. When the Planet shut down, Universal decided it was going to keep going and they released “Trolls World Tour” straight to digital, rather than postpone its release date. It was a power move that paid off!

According to People.com, “Trolls World Tour” has made $100 MILLION in digital rentals since it hit on-demand platforms earlier this month.  That’s with a rental fee of $19.99, meaning 5 million rentals…They also earned millions by charging $20 rentals for movies that had their theatrical runs cut short, like “The Hunt” and “The Invisible Man” 

According to TheHollywoodReporter, AMC theater chain is so upset it says it will no longer show Universal movies. Click here for more on AMC’s decision.

Would you be into this being a new normal, or do you still like going to the theater?

 

“Trolls World Tour” Made $100 Million in Digital Rentals  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Progressive Field Baseball Stadium
REPORT: MLB Could Return In The Summer With…
 26 mins ago
04.29.20
Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Babyface Has a Treat For All of The…
 44 mins ago
04.29.20
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Dinner
Gabrielle Union Once Advised Steph and Ayesha Curry…
 1 hour ago
04.29.20
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
It’s A Virtual ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion,…
 2 hours ago
04.29.20
Exclusives
Close