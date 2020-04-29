CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man or A Rich Man? [VIDEO]

Singer Monica shares with her friend Tiny on Friends & Family Hustle what she’s looking for in a man post divorce with former NBA player, Shannon Brown.

Monica listed everything she wanted in a gentleman, while Tiny suggests that she just needs a man with money.

The crew debates on whether chivalry is dead and what women expect from a man regardless if he has money or not.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Would You Rather A Chivalrous Man or A Rich Man? [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Progressive Field Baseball Stadium
REPORT: MLB Could Return In The Summer With…
 27 mins ago
04.29.20
Byron Allen's 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Babyface Has a Treat For All of The…
 44 mins ago
04.29.20
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Dinner
Gabrielle Union Once Advised Steph and Ayesha Curry…
 1 hour ago
04.29.20
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
It’s A Virtual ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion,…
 2 hours ago
04.29.20
Exclusives
Close