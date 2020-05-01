CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Summit Metro Parks Pulls The Plug On Its Summer Events

Spring in Ohio

Source: Holly Hildreth / Getty

Summit Metro Parks is making some big changes to its Summer 2020 calendar.

All of the events through Sep. 7 have been cancelled, due to both the Ohio ban on mass gatherings and concerns involving the coronavirus disease.

Also not taking place this summer is the swim lakes, as that will be closed this season, with public buildings and facilities remaining closed until the end of May.

Some of the activities, though, might go on virtually, including the annual Mother’s Day 5K.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“We are grateful to be available to our community during this challenging and uncertain time,” said Executive Director Lisa King. “We want to thank the public for their assistance in keeping our parks and trails open over the past several weeks and ask them to continue to follow advice for safe park usage.”

Summit Metro Parks have reopened its archery ranges and community gardening with “new safety procedures,” but will not accept “new lodge, shelter, or camping reservations.”

To see a complete list of Metro Parks closures, click here.

 

