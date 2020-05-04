Prayers: Only Man To Go Undefeated In The NFL, Don Shula Has Passed Age 90

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that the only man to go undefeated in a regular season in the NFL as well as the winningest coach in the NFL, Miami Dolphins Head Coach from 1970 to 1995 that lead his team to two Super Bowl victories, Don Shula, has passed away at the age of 90 years old.

According to a statement by The Miami Dolphins, Don Shula died “peacefully at his home”

The legendary Don Shula was an Ohio native, who started his career in the NFL after being drafted in the 9th round, after playing for John Carroll University in Cleveland, by the Cleveland Browns.

Don Shula was survived by his wife Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.

