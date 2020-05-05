CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation Into The Case Of Ahmaud Arbery [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

 

Rev. Al Sharpton is calling for justice in this growing case.  Ahmaud Arbery was killed by a father and son in Brunswick, Georgia after they assumed he was breaking into a construction site. Arbery jogged every day in the area and was also unarmed.

Since the 25-year-old was shot in February, there haven’t been any arrests for the incident but the former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis are under investigation.

Listen to see hear about the case and what we can expect moving forward.

