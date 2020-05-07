CLOSE
CORONAVIRUS: Rite Aid to Expand Self-Swab Testing Site Locations

Rite Aid is now giving customers the ability to see if they have COVID-19, even if they don’t have any symptoms.

They are expanding on self-swab testing sites at its current sites, allowing those 18 and up to resister, even at its website.

The pharmacy chain also plans to open 46 new testing sites around the country by May 11. At that time, Rite Aid will be able to complete 10,000 tests a day.

Locally, there are two Rite Aid locations were one can get tested: Akron and Parma.

