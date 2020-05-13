CLOSE
Local News: COVID-19 Testing Kits Sent to Summit County are Unusable!?

The people that work and live in that big house on Pennsylvania, ave in Washington D.C. seem to be able to get tested everyday for COVID-19, but the coronavirus still somehow got in, but we keep hearing to get us out of the COVID-19 pandemic there needs to be more testing.   so how tragic is it if we get them but they can’t be used?

800 COVID-19 testing kits shipped in styrofoam containers, sent to Summit County Public Health by the state of Ohio were unusable and had to be sent back, because the containers were damaged, according to Donna Skoda, health commissioner of SCPH. Read More

Close