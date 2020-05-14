CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Hackers Are Stealing These Celebrities’ Info & Lil’ Wayne’s Engagement Is Off! [WATCH]

Hackers are after the Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks firm and they want $21 million.  The hackers claim to have stolen personal information like contracts, non-disclosure agreements, and emails.  The firm represents big names like Drake, Nicki Minaj, RUN DMC, The Weeknd, and Mariah Carey. The company says they are working with experts on this incident.

Speaking of losses, Lil’ Wayne looks to be newly single after his fiancé was seen without a ring and unfollowed him on social media.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Hackers Are Stealing These Celebrities’ Info & Lil’ Wayne’s Engagement Is Off! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
McDonald's fries could cure baldness
McDonald’s Planning to Reopen Their Sit-In Areas
 2 hours ago
05.14.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Is Too ‘Woke’ For Gabrielle’s TikTok…
 3 hours ago
05.14.20
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Hair Line Pattern Adds Accessories…
 6 hours ago
05.14.20
Voices: Raheem DeVaughn
Raheem DeVaughn Chats Live with The Sam Sylk…
 7 hours ago
05.14.20
Exclusives
Close