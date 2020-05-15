CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]

The Hot Spot has a bomb TV shows and movies to stream over the weekend.

In other news, Jay-Z and Meek Mill donate masks to different prisons to help the spread of coronavirus.  While Hov is doing good deeds, Drake named him one of his all-time favorite rappers and put him in his top five.

Slim Thug is shooting his shot at Megan Thee Stallion and Spelman College is celebrating their graduation with Chole x Halle.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Drake Shares His Top 5 Rappers [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Array
There Is a ‘Scarface’ Remake In The Works…
 39 mins ago
05.15.20
This Ciara & Russell Selfie Is Total #QuarantineCoupleGoals
 2 hours ago
05.15.20
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party
SPORTS: Were the Browns Going to Trade a…
 2 hours ago
05.15.20
20 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful: The…
 3 hours ago
05.15.20
Exclusives
Close