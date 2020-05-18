CLOSE
Young Lady Say’s She Is Jay-Z’s 1st Daughter, Now She Is Speaking Her Truth!?

La’Teasha Macer from Cambridge, Maryland says she has been through a lot in her 28 years on this earth, she watched  Multiple Sclerosis take a toll on her mother’s life, leaving her bedridden, but she held her mom down helping raise 4 other children while going to school full-time and working two jobs.  La’Teasha said her family had a so-called secret that the whole town knew about including her and she say’s it’s now time for her to spill her own tea and speak her truth…Jay-Z is the father allegedly.

According La’Teasha Macer’s Instagram page that she has dedicate to speaking her truth, she alleges that the rapper/music mogal Shawn Carter AKA Jay-Z is her father.  According to La’Teasha’s page,  Jay-Z and her mother had a relationship that her family as well as others in town knew about and DNA plus looks don’t lie.  She also said  just like her alleged father, she has twin boys, that would be his grandchildren.

This won’t be the first time someone has staked their claims to the Carter royal throne.

Listening to the video below it sounds like La’Teasha plans on doing her own documentary.

Take a look below

