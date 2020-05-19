Candace Owens Has Some Thoughts on Everything Related to Ahmaud Arbery

Candace Owens is at it yet again.

After a week of being locked out of her Twitter account over “encouraging a political revolt in Michigan,” she returned to share more conspiracy theory garbage to her over two million followers.

Her new target? Ahmaud Arbery and both the coverage and protest surrounding his death.

The Trump-loving right-wing commentator does not like what she is seeing, and is making it loud and clear in her tweets:

Ahmaud Arbery was caught on camera breaking into an unfinished property that was owned by Larry English.

His mother has confirmed it is him in the video.

Please stop with the “just a jogger” bullshit narrative.

Avid joggers don’t wear khaki shorts & stop to break into homes. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 9, 2020

Lastly, to @KingJames— who will never be what Kobe and Jordan were off the court because he lacks intellect.

Bro. You have multiples homes, white personal chefs, gardeners and housekeepers. If that’s an example of “literally being hunted” by white people, then sign me up ASAP. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 9, 2020

Black America when 9 year old Tyshawn Lee is lured from a basketball court down an alleyway and shot dead by a black gang member: *crickets* Black America when a repeat burglar is shot dead after breaking into a home: RACISM! INJUSTICE! PROTEST! Our culture is a joke. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 9, 2020

FACTS: Blacks kill 2x as man whites as whites kill black, annually.

We commit 85% of all violent crimes, 50% of all murders.

Over 90% of blacks killed by homicide are killed by other blacks. BUT LET’S KEEP LYING TO BOTH OURSELVES AND THE PUBLIC & KEEP BLAMING RACISM. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 9, 2020

That’s not all as what The Grio is reporting:

“Two things can be true at once: -Ahmaud Arbery did not deserve to die. -Ahmaud Arbery was not a jogger gunned down for the crime of being black,” she tweeted.

So to summarize: Owens belives that Arbery committed a crime, brings his mother involved in the discussion, does not like how the media and protesters are reacting, especially LeBron James, thinks that black communities don’t give a damn on “black-on-black” crime, and does not think it’s about race, nor does she like that racism is at the center of Arbery’s death.

As for her mention of Larry English in one of her tweets, it’s been proven wrong since English has said that Arbery didn’t do anything wrong.

To recap on what happened with Arbery, here is a brief recap:

While jogging in a predominantly white neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, Arbery was fatally shot while jogging on Feb. 23 by Travis McMichael, 34, who along with his father Gregory McMichael, 64, was charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7.

Owens’ tweets have sparked a lot of controversy, and many had a lot to say:

Every single morning Candace Owens stares into the mirror. pic.twitter.com/3pEj0GTGTy — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) May 9, 2020

To celebrate her release from Twitter prison, Candace Owens married David Duke. pic.twitter.com/ypip1kyU5F — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 9, 2020

Candace Owens has over 2 million followers & is promoting a conspiracy theory that there is a video somewhere proving that Ahmaud Arbery was breaking into homes, that his mother confirmed, & that his death is justified Candace Owens is a piece of shit who lies to stay relevant! https://t.co/wDnDppMAbg — Armani (@historyofarmani) May 9, 2020

I try not to comment on people like Candace Owens because OBVIOUSLY she’s lost and a troll. It just pissed me off today because her words are so dangerous. The way she is talking about this most recent killing in Georgia is disgusting. — Cimo (@6Tsvyntage) May 10, 2020

