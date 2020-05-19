CLOSE
National
HomeNational

One of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killer’s Sister Took to Snapchat to Share a Pic of His Dead Body

Georgia NAACP Holds Protest For Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Just when you thought the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery couldn’t spark any more outrage, wait until you see what one person in connection to the crime did.

The sister of the man who killed Arbery, 25, posted a photo the late young man’s body to her Snapchat page.

That would be Lindsay McMichael, 30, whose brother, Travis McMichael, 34, was the one who pulled the trigger while he and his father, Gregory, 64, were both chasing down Arbery “in a pickup truck and kill him.”

Lindsay posted the photo in the first place because she happens to be a “a true-crime fan.”

From EURweb:

“I had no nefarious or malicious intent when I posted that picture,” she told the outlet. “The thing is I’m a huge fan of true crime — I listen to four or five podcasts a week — I’m constantly watching that sort of thing.”

She did say it was “poor judgment.”

The lawyer for Arbery’s family thought so too, adding that her “posting a photo of his dead body online “fits the pattern” of her family’s thirst for violence.”

The picture that was shared was “disturbing” to the family and anyone who had seen it.

The lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, also took to Twitter to share video of the site where Arbery was seen before his death.  It shows he was not the only person to ever show up.

Meanwhile, Lindsay stood up for her family, adding that “they never “meant to kill anybody” and always “loved” her non-white boyfriends.”

She did say that they have been threatened since Arbery’s death.  She also wants everyone that she and her family are not “monsters.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Handout

Second Picture Courtesy of Sean Rayford and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

#IRunWithMaud: Photos And Videos Honoring Ahmaud Arbery On His Birthday

#IRunWithMaud: Touching Videos And Photos Honor Ahmaud Arbery On His Birthday

10 photos Launch gallery

#IRunWithMaud: Touching Videos And Photos Honor Ahmaud Arbery On His Birthday

Continue reading #IRunWithMaud: Touching Videos And Photos Honor Ahmaud Arbery On His Birthday

#IRunWithMaud: Touching Videos And Photos Honor Ahmaud Arbery On His Birthday

[caption id="attachment_3938568" align="alignnone" width="1006"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] On today, May 8, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery would have been 26 years old. Now, people on social media are honoring Arbery who was shot and killed when vigilantes Gregory and Travis McMichael believed he was a neighborhood burglar and followed him in their truck in Brunswick, Georgia. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_2vEGuhqFl/   The McMichael's were arrested and charged with murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Thursday. The person who filmed the graphic video of Arbery's death, William "Roddie" Bryan, did not get charged despite leaders calling him out as a suspect in the incident. Bryan is still being investigated by the GBI so there's still a chance he can be arrested, according to USA Today. Meanwhile, people and organizations across social media have been calling on people to run 2.23 miles in honor of Ahmaud, using the hashtag #IRunWithMaud. The number coincides with the date Arbery was killed, which was February 23, 2020. Folks would also be running on his birthday. Arbery's high school football coach, Jason Vaughn, has been vocal about Arbery's death since it happened over two months ago. In a Friday tweet, he posted a video of himself tearfully saying: "Maud I'm standing in the same spot the last time I seen you. Take a run. I thought I could sprint to catch up with you, but you were moving so fast and as you hit the corner, I realized that I didn't have enough speed to catch up with you. But Maud with God's strength, I will not get tired until we get justice. Until your family finds peace. I want you to know this morning, Maud, that you got a whole community behind you. I run with Maud." https://twitter.com/vaughn_coach/status/1258821247766495239   People across social media also joined Vaughn in running for Maud making sure they posted their miles ran along with their picture. https://twitter.com/Manhellnaaah/status/1258854754173607937   https://twitter.com/SaraMaddock/status/1258752663749111821   Considering the social distancing restrictions across the country do to the coronavirus pandemic, the running campaign serves as an example of physical and digital protesting in the era of COVID-19. Although some organizations like Georgia NAACP are still gathering in person to protest, most groups are still taking precautionary measures to staying safe, such as wearing protective masks and trying their best to maintain social distancing. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_6j0a-hj-8/   https://twitter.com/BethANJax/status/1258761259413057538   Although, the GBI has arrested and charged the McMichael's, they have yet to be indicted by a grand jury, which is out of session do to the coronavirus. The freeze on empaneling grand juries is expected to continue through June 12. However, demands are being made to have a grand jury convene sooner.

Ahmaud Arbery

Videos
Latest
Convention De La Droite In Paris
Candace Owens Has Some Thoughts on Everything Related…
 1 hour ago
05.18.20
Celebrities Visit Build - July 31, 2019
‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Raps The N-Word, Issues Apology
 2 hours ago
05.18.20
Jumpin’ The Broom: Elaine Welteroth’s Social Distancing Stoop…
 8 hours ago
05.18.20
MODEL MONDAY: Shaun Stephens Sees Her Androgyny And…
 8 hours ago
05.18.20
Exclusives
Close