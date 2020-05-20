LOCAL NEWS: How You Can Buy Face Masks at Save A Lot!

If you are looking for some protective gear for your face, whether for the first time or to restock, one store is offering them.

Save A Lot has announced that they are selling face masks at its locations. You can get them at a good price too.

The masks that Save A Lot is stocking are individually wrapped, single-use masks that cost 99 cents each. Additionally, there will not be a limit on the number of masks that can be purchased.

The grocery store chain plans to continue to offer them “for the foreseeable future.”

