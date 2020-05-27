LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland’s ‘Light Up the Lake’ Fireworks Event Moved From July 4 to September 19

For those who enjoy going to Downtown Cleveland to see the annual fireworks event on the Fourth of July, you might have to wait a while longer.

‘Light Up the Lake’ will go on this year, giving residents and visitors a chance to see some spectacular illuminations, but it will take place on Sep. 19 instead of Independence Day.

The move was made by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns regarding mass gatherings.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“After weeks of researching ways to go forward with the fireworks as planned, we decided that the most prudent and safe way to celebrate was to reschedule Light Up the Lake for a later date,” Joe Marinucci, President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, said in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating together in the fall with the many families who traditionally visit Downtown Cleveland for this annual event.”

To keep up with information regarding ‘Light Up the Lake,’ follow this link.

