Stream Ro James’ Sophomore Effort ‘MANTIC’

Ro James

Almost four years to the day of his Eldorado debut, Ro James returns with his sophomore effort MANTIC. Some projects take time and with Ro, it took plenty of time, patience and fine-tuning but now he’s got something epic to deliver to fans.

With 15 tracks in total, including tracks such as “Too Much” with Miguel, the Usher sampling “Last Time,” “Excuse Me,” “Plan B,” and “Touchy Feely,” the album sees additional guests in the form of Masego and Brandy.

Stream it in full below.

